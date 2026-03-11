US‑Iran‑Israel War: Mumbai Fruit & Vegetable Vendors Suffer As West Asia Conflict Halts Exports - VIDEO

'Nearly 40% Less Customers': West Asia Conflict Affects Mumbai Vegetable & Fruit Markets | VIDEO |

Mumbai: The ongoing West Asia conflicts have not only caused a shortage of LPG cylinders but have also affected fruit and vegetable vendors in Mumbai. Suppliers said they have been impacted by the current geopolitical tensions and witnessed rising prices and a significant slowdown in trade. While speaking to Free Press Journal, exporters, vegetable vendors, and fruit suppliers have all raised concerns over the situation.

Shortage of LPG cylinders Affect Hotel Orders

Rahul Patil, a trader at Sant Gadge Maharaj Mandai in Byculla, said that most of his vegetables are usually supplied to hotels, but the ongoing LPG shortage has disrupted these orders. "We haven’t had any customers since morning. The vegetables that arrived are still lying here. By 11 am, the vegetables are usually sold out, but today there’s no demand," he said. Patil added that overall customer numbers have fallen by nearly 40 per cent, with only household buyers visiting the market.

Rise In Fruit Prices

Speaking on rising prices, a fruit seller, who has been in the business for 25 years, said many of his fruits are imported from Iran, adding that items which were previously sold for Rs 100 are now priced at Rs 200. Giving examples, he added that Sweet Lime, which was priced at Rs 16–22 per kg just 8–10 days ago, has now increased to Rs 40 per kg. Moreover, pomegranates, earlier sold for Rs 120–130 per kg, are now being sold at Rs 160–180.

A fruit cutter and juice seller in the Byculla market, Nandkumar Jagtap, said that fruits have become very expensive. Another vendor, Vikas Patil, added that the ongoing conflict has affected the prices of apples, grapes, and turmeric, while the reduced customer flow has severely affected sales.

