US Consul General Installs Benches Made From Recycled Plastic After Opening 2.5 Lakh Visa Appointments

The US Consulate General in Mumbai inaugurated 70 benches made from recycled materials in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area, as a part of a significant initiative to improve the consular experience for visa applicants. After opening an additional 2,50,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers, the US Consulate installed these benches to enhance comfort and overall experience of visa applicants.

U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey, along with the chief of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and other prominent stakeholders, inaugurated the benches on Monday in collaboration with the Indian Regional Passport Office. As thousands of visa applicants and their family members wait outside the US Consul General in BKC to get their visa processed, the consulate’s initiative of placing benches made of recycled plastic will result in increased comfort of the applicants while also supporting sustainability.

Consul General Hankey said that these benches are not just logistical upgrades but a commitment to supporting the thousands of visa applicants and their families. “This project represents more than just an elevation of facilities. It’s a collaboration that reflects our commitment to improving the visa application process while aligning with the U.S. Mission’s goals of urban waste management and sustainability,” he said.

The installation of these 70 benches is designed to enhance comfort and improve the overall experience for applicants while benefiting neighboring businesses and institutions. Launched in March 2024, the bench project is a result of a joint plan between the U.S. Consulate, Indian Regional Passport Office, MMRDA, and other local stakeholders. Alongside the benches, 50 waste receptacles will also be installed, with future phases including additional benches and restroom facilities on Avenue 1.

The benches are created by Project Mumbai from recycled plastic waste, at no cost, and feature unique artwork by underprivileged artists of Mumbai. The MMRDA oversaw the installation, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will handle maintenance. The CG added that the upcycled benches are part of the efforts to facilitate Indian applicants’ timely travel to the US, which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the US-India relationship.

“This partnership between government, NGOs, and private sectors is a model of sustainable urban planning that benefits both the local community and U.S.-India relations. The U.S. Consulate remains dedicated to working closely with local and national partners to locate innovative solutions that improve both the visa application process as well as the pedestrian movement in the broader BKC community,” said CG Hankey.