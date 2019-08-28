US-based celebrity designer dresses up Andhericha Raja this year

Mumbai: Andhericha Raja, one of the more popular Ganesh mandals in the city is all set to present something unique to the devotees this year. The 54-year-old mandal has picked US-based designer, Sai Suman, to dress up the Ganesh idol for all days of the festival.

But we already know what Ganesha will be wearing! A glimpse was caught on Tuesday night as the idol was being moved to the pandal. The lord was seen wearing a blue satin dhoti coupled with a magenta shawl sporting golden handwork. Not only that Bappa will also be seen with a 24-carat gold broche on the first day of the festival.

Sharing more details with the Hindustan Times Suman said that she had opted for a simple look for the dhoti, the fall of which is akin to the one in a Bharatnatyam costume. On the other hand, the shawl is given bright colours adorned with golden aplic work, handwork, mirror and sequence work.

The idol will be wearing a 3-kg gold crown worth ₹1.25 crore. It consists of small pieces of gold donated by devotees and was made four years ago during the mandal’s golden jubilee.

Uday Salian, spokesperson for Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav SamitI (popularly known as Andhericha Raja) said, “During our golden jubilee celebration four years ago, Suman had designed clothes for the idol. Ever since, we have had devotees who donate cloth material and we then get the idol’s clothes stitched with a local tailor.”

The celebrity fashion designer has been a devotee of Andhericha Raja since her childhood days, and volunteered for the job as she was in the country this time around. Suman has also successfully designed clothes for Hollywood personalities – she had designed clothes for The Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki for the Emmy Awards.