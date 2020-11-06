Urmila Matondkar, Eknath Khadse and more: Here's a full list of MVA nominees for Maharashtra Legislative Council

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Friday sent a list of 12 names for nomination to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Governor's quota. The list comprises of four names each from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

Here is the full list MVA nominees for Maharashtra Legislative Council:

Shiv Sena:

1. Urmila Matondkar

2. Chandrakant Raghuvanshi

3. Vijay Karanjkar

4. Nitin Bangude Patil

Nationalist Congress Party:

1. Eknath Khadse

2. Raju Shetty

3. Yashpal Bhinge

4. Anand Shinde

Congress:

1. Rajni Patil

2. Sachin Sawant

3. Muzaffar Hussain

4. Aniruddha Vankar

Earlier, the three parties had submitted the names in separate sealed envelopes to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as they had decided not to disclose the names. "The three parties do not want to give any chance for Governor BS Koshyari to reject the names if they are disclosed to the press and media," a senior minister had told the Free Press Journal.

The nominations were supposed to take place in June, however, it was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.