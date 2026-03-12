Uran Panchayat Samiti Set To Elect Chairperson After Eight-Year Gap |

Political activity has intensified in Uran ahead of the election of the Panchayat Samiti chairperson and deputy chairperson, scheduled to be held on March 11. The development has drawn significant attention as Uran is set to get a chairperson after a gap of eight years.

The elections follow the Panchayat Samiti polls conducted about a month ago, in which the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) secured a majority with seven members.

Among them, four members belong to the Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (Shekap) — Nirmala Gharat, Priyanka Madhvi, Prarambhi Gavand and Mahesh Mhatre. The remaining three members are from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) — Kavita Patil, Deepak Bhoir and Paresh Thakur.

With Shekap holding the highest number of seats within the alliance, the party is considered to have a strong claim over the chairperson’s post. However, sources said the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction is also making efforts to secure the position, leading to a contest within the ruling alliance.

Political observers say the outcome of Wednesday’s election will determine which party within the MVA takes the top post, while the deputy chairperson’s post is also expected to be part of negotiations among alliance partners.