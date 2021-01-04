Uran becomes first in Maharashtra to supply tap water to 100% of households

Navi Mumbai: While many parts of the state face acute water shortage during summer, the Uran Zila Parishad under the Raigad district has achieved a feat. It has connected every household with the water tap. The Zila Parishad connected around 9,000 new connections during 2020-21 and achieved a 100 per cent target, much ahead of the deadline.

Jal Jeevan Mission, a central government initiative under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, aims to ensure access to piped water for every household in India. Under the initiative, there is a target to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

In a press note issued by the Zila Parishad, it claimed that Uran Zila Parishad is the first in the state to have 100 percent household tap connections, a target achieved much ahead of 2024.

During 2020-21, there was a target of connecting a total of 3841 taps. However, the Zila Parishad connected a total of 9146 taps, around 238 percent of the target.

As part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, in the first phase, a survey was conducted of each household water tap connection. After collating all the data, in the second phase, the households that do not have individual tap connections were given a connection. The Zila Parishad executed remarkable work in connecting water taps to each household.

“Under Jal Jeevan Mission, tap connection is to be provided each house in the district and Uran Taluka, every house has been provided with a tap connection. If any person has built a new house in this taluka or a family has migrated to the taluka for work, then such families should contact the administration and demand tap connection,” stated Chief Executive Officer Dr Kiran Patil of Zila Parishad in the press note.

Dr Patil has given the credit to Executive Engineer, Water Supply Department, Uran Panchayat Samiti among others for achieving the 100 percent connections.