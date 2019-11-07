UPI Fraud: How a Mumbai IIT student ended up paying Rs 27,000 for bad pizza

There are few things in life which is worse than bad pizza. But losing money after demanding a refund has to be worse.A 25-year-old IIT student lost Rs 27,000 in a UPI fraud after she called up a customer care number on a food delivery platform.

The IIT student was dissatisfied with the service tried calling a customer care number online. The call didn’t connect but she got a call back, and three UPI transactions later, she was down Rs 27,000.

The Powai Police probed the case on November 3 and found that the customer care number had been hacked by a fraudster and replaced by one to con people.The woman had ordered a pizza at her IIT Powai quarters on October 27.