UPI Fraud: How a Mumbai IIT student ended up paying Rs 27,000 for bad pizza

There are few things in life which is worse than bad pizza. But losing money after demanding a refund has to be worse.A 25-year-old IIT student lost Rs 27,000 in a UPI fraud after she called up a customer care number on a food delivery platform.
The IIT student was dissatisfied with the service tried calling a customer care number online. The call didn’t connect but she got a call back, and three UPI transactions later, she was down Rs 27,000.
The Powai Police probed the case on November 3 and found that the customer care number had been hacked by a fraudster and replaced by one to con people.The woman had ordered a pizza at her IIT Powai quarters on October 27.
Since she was unhappy with the quality, she called up the customer care number. She received a link and was asked to fill it up with her personal details.
Three fraudulent transactions followed, and she was down by Rs 27000.She said she clicked the link and entered her mobile number and the refund along with UPI pin.
After the transactions she tried to all back the number, but it was switched off.The victim didn’t know that the code sent to her was a pay request to get money debited from her account. A case has been registered under IT Act 66 C and Art 66 D.
How to avoid
Don’t share personal details with someone calling from a bank or customer care service. Don’t click on links sent by even trusted sources including banks or those posing to be customer care services.
