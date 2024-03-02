UP: BJP Forms 5-Member Election Steering Committee For Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

Following deliberations of the BJP's Central Election Committee in Delhi, the formation of an Election Steering Committee has been announced for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Swatantra Dev Singh, a cabinet minister in the UP government, has been appointed as the convenor of this five-member committee, with PWD Minister Jitin Prasad serving as the co-convenor.

The committee includes State Vice President Mohit Beniwal, Kanta Kardam, and MLC Dharmendra Singh. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Government's Cooperation Minister JPS Rathore and MLA Pankaj Singh have been enlisted as members responsible for campaign management, booth management, and liaising with the Election Commission.

Strategising for reclaimed Lok Sabha Seats

In the aftermath of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where BJP faced defeat on 16 seats, strategic discussions have ensued to regain lost ground. Although BJP secured victories in the Rampur and Azamgarh by-elections, the focus remains on the 14 constituencies where BJP encountered setbacks. During the recent Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi, strategies were deliberated upon, including the potential candidacy for these constituencies.

Among the targeted seats are Ghazipur, Ghoshi, Nagina, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Shravasti, Ambedkar Nagar, Lalganj, Mainpuri, Jaunpur, Sambhal, Rae Bareli, and Moradabad. Notably, BJP has initiated efforts to secure the Ambedkar Nagar seat, with the recent inclusion of BSP MP Ritesh Pandey into the party fold.

Diverse candidate selection on the horizon

In a bid to strengthen its electoral prospects, BJP's election committee may consider fielding candidates beyond its traditional ranks. Prospective alliances with parties like RLD could contest in constituencies like Bijnor and Baghpat, while actors from the entertainment industry might also be tapped for candidacy.

Focus on High-Profile Seats

The Central Election Committee also deliberated on high-profile constituencies in UP. Key figures like PM Modi from Varanasi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, and Union Ministers like Smriti Irani, SP Singh Baghel, and Sanjeev Balyan were under scrutiny.

Moreover, BJP's strategy for ticket distribution will involve stringent criteria. MPs aged above 75 years, those embroiled in controversies, and those facing anti-incumbency sentiments are likely to face ticket cancellations, as the party aims for a fresh mandate with a target of 80 seats in UP.

Among the MPs expected to lose ticket because f various reasons like age, performance and public image include Hema Malini, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Santosh Gangwar, Satyadev Pachauri, Akshaywar Lal Gaur, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Ajay Mishra Teni, Kaushal Kishore, Jagdambika Pal, Rajendra Agarwal, Maneka Gandhi, and Varun Gandhi.