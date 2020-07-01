‘Unlock’ proves unsafe for P-North

Mumbai: The P-North ward has the highest population density amongst all the other wards in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The ward covering areas like Malad, Manori, Marve and Aksa Beach has the highest number of active cases in the city.

P-North ward has 2805 active cases and 4486 total positive cases till date with a growth rate of 3.4 per cent while the average growth rate of overall Mumbai is 1.69 per cent.

Prior to the unlocking phase began, P-North was in the lower side of the table. However, as the unlock phase began with state governments mission begin again campaign, the number of cases surged exponentially.

P-North has both high rise buildings as well as cluster of slums, however, post unlock most of the cases are being reported from high rises.

"The easing of lockdown during the unlocking phase led to a lot of people going out. This has increased the number of cases," stated Gita Bhandari, BJP corporator, P-North.

"Many housing societies and residential complexes normalised the rules and social distancing norms were flouted. People would easily enter and leave the society hence the spread happened," Bhandari stated.

The Corporator also mentioned, ever since the lockdown was imposed, most of the slum areas from which cases were reported were sealed. Due to which the spread of the virus could be contained.

As a proactive measure to contain the spread, BMC ward officials have now started door-to-door screening of the residents. Civic officials are also holding fever camps every day. The civic body has also instructed residential complexes and housing societies to closely monitor the health of its residents.

Due to the shortage of manpower, the civic body has also tied up with NGOs and citizenship groups as well.

"We are doing rigorous screening at the residential complexes. We have chalked out a number of targeted buildings and areas which have the highest chance of spread, and we are closely monitoring this situation" said a senior official.

"The screening procedure in slums was effective. Likewise, we are doing aggressive screening at the residential complexes and housing societies as well, this will help us in fast paced contact tracing," stated the official.

At the residential areas of Appa pada and Kokani Pada, complete lockdown was imposed and it remained for ten days. As cases saw a gradual dip, restrictions were relaxed, however, the lockdown remains in these areas.

"There needs to be stricter lockdown policies. The fact that government will fine those without masks will definitely send an alarming message. As administration we need to be stricter unless which the spread won’t be controlled" stated Vinod Tukaram, P north Corporator, Congress.