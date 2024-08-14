'Unless They Want To Have Mumbaikars At Their Door': Aaditya Thackeray Threatens BMC Officials; Seeks Explanation Over Muddy Water

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday raised the issue of muddy water being supplied to Mumbaikars in a social media post.

The Shiv Sena leader warned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, stating, "Unless they want Mumbaikars at their door asking for answers, the BMC Commissioner should hold a press conference on the issue."

Taking to X, Aaditya wrote, "Over the past few days, Mumbaikars have been complaining about either muddy water or water with impurities that lead to stomach bugs and discomfort. Some wards have also seen less water pressure than before."

"It’s the first time ever that I have seen such a wide number of complaints from across Mumbai, and the BMC and the state regime being so unbothered and careless about the city. During summer, Mumbaikars received less water. Now again, many buildings are receiving less water," he added.

Openly challenging the BMC Commissioner, he said, "I’m making an open demand for the BMC to hold a press conference and explain why Mumbai has been receiving dirty water or less water across the city. Unless they want Mumbaikars at their door asking for answers, it would be best if the Municipal Commissioner himself holds this press conference."

His post comes amid complaints from Mumbaikars about water cuts in their societies and muddy water coming out of their taps.

Aaditya Thackeray consistently raises issues related to Mumbai through social media. He has often been seen targeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on various matters.

Last week, Aaditya criticised the state government regarding potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik road.

"Now, we will not back down. We will definitely drive out this regime that has been continuously looting Maharashtra!" he said.