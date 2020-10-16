University of Mumbai's Institute of Distance and Open Learning gets University Grants Commission-Distance Education Bureau recognition for next year, admissions to begin soon

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Distance Education Bureau (DEB) has approved the University of Mumbai (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) for the academic year 2020-21, according to which the first year admissions for IDOL courses will start soon.

The UGC-DEB letter dated October 12, 2020 released on its official website has approved 33 universities in India to start first year admission for the academic year 2020-21. According to this letter, "MU IDOL has been recognised for the academic session 2020-21, starting from July 2020 and January 2021 for offering only those programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode which were already recognised for the academic session 2019-20."

MU IDOL stated admissions for IDOL first year Bachelor of Arts (BA), Commerce (BCom) and Science in Information Technology (BSc IT) degree courses and Part 1 Master of Arts (MA), MA Pedagogy, Commerce (MCom), Science (MSc Mathematics), MSc IT and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) postgraduate (PG) courses will be started soon.

As per MU IDOL, the UGC-DEB had approved 15 IDOL courses last year, with 67,237 students enrolled in the July session and 920 in the January session. Till date, 25,697 students have been admitted for the second, third and postgraduate level Part II at the undergraduate (UG) level in 2020-21. The last date for admission is October 20, 2020.