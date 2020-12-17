University of Mumbai warmth melts FY winter exam chill

The University of Mumbai has awarded more time to all degree colleges to conduct the winter semester theory examination of First Year (FY) students. Earlier, MU had informed colleges to complete winter semester exams by December 31. However, the MU has now given time till January 9, 2021 for completion of FY online theory exams for certain programmes.

Several principals and teachers of degree colleges had raised concerns stating non-completion of syllabus for FY students of various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes. In its circular dated November 18, 2020, MU had stated that affiliated degree colleges and universities should conduct winter semester exams online of Arts, Commerce and Science programmes by December 31, 2020. The MU also stated that exams of engineering, architecture, pharmacy and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) professional courses should be completed by January 15, 2021.

Now, the MU has awarded time till January 9, 2021 to affiliated colleges and universities to complete winter semester theory exams of First Year students. Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew's College, Bandra, "This extension will give us sufficient time to complete the syllabus, conduct practical exams and complete online theory exams for first year students. Our teachers can complete the pending portion via virtual classes instead of rushing through the syllabus."

This decision was taken as degree colleges had appealed to MU in November-end to award additional time for FY exams. Dinesh Kanakia, a teacher said, "The academic year for first year students of Undergraduate programmes was delayed because results of various Class 12 board exams were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We had appealed to MU to award additional time so that we could complete the syllabus by December."

Currently, degree colleges are conducting practical exams and internal viva-voce exams of winter semester via virtual mode. Theory exams are most likely to begin from next week for UG and PG courses, while some colleges may conduct theory exams for FY students starting from December-end or first week of January.