University of Mumbai pass rate goes above 90 per cent for major courses

Due to the multiple-choice questionnaire (MCQ) format this year, the final year exam results of the University of Mumbai (MU) has improved significantly compared to last year, according to the examiners of MU. The pass percentage of major courses such as Third Year Bachelor of Science (TYBSc), Arts (TYBA), Commerce (TYBCom) and Management Studies (TYBMS) has been above 90 per cent this year.

This year, the pass percentage of TYBSc is 97.85 where a total of 8,025 students cleared the final semester exam out of 10,447 students who appeared. While, around 49,293 students passed the TYBCom final semester exam out of 64,182 students who appeared leading to a pass percentage of 95.79.

While in TYBA, a total of 9,782 students cleared the final semester exam leading to a pass percentage of 94.70. In the self-financing course Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM), the result of the final semester is 96.11 percent with a total of 3,957 students who cleared the exam while, around 13,166 students passed the Bachelor of Managment Studies (TYBMS) final semester exam leading to a pass percentage of 97.58.

Examiners of MU said the final year results of this year are above 90 per cent for major Undergraduate (UG) programmes. A senior professor and examiner said, "This year, the MCQ format and computerised online assessment system has fastened the process. Also, students have performed well and most have passed the examinations."

This year, students appeared online for two hour exam papers worth 50 marks with 25 to 40 multiple-choice questions per subject.