University of Mumbai declares third merit list

Mumbai: Seats for courses in demand in major colleges are getting filled as the third merit list of degree college admissions under the University of Mumbai (MU) was declared online on Monday. Cut-offs stood at a higher mark for certain courses as many students have secured high scores in Class 12 board examinations this year.

The cut-off stood at 93.8 per cent for First Year Bachelor of Arts (FYBA) course and 84 per cent for Biotechnology in Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga. Anushree Lokur, in-charge principal, said, "There are vacant seats for some combinations while, seats for certain courses are full. Students are opting for Science courses because there is no clarity regarding entrance tests for medical and technical field."

While the cut-off stood at 82.9 per cent for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) course in Bhavan's College, Andheri (west). Zarine Bhathena, principal, said, "Almost three-fourth of our seats for certain courses are filled. We have received a good response from students this year as many have scored high marks and secured admissions."

With a slight drop compared to the second merit list, the cut-off stood at 93.17 for Bachelor of Arts (Psychology) and 90.31 per cent for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) unaided course in KC College, Churchgate, which is now under the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate (HSNC) cluster university. Hemlata Bagla, principal, said, "There is scope for mobility as students often shift to other courses. We always wait in order to award time to students to secure admissions, pay fees and complete online processes."

Students whose names have appeared in the third merit list can submit and verify documents, pay fees online and submit their MU undertaking forms at individual college portals from August 18 to 21.

Also, students who have still not applied for admissions can register and fill online forms at mum.digitaluniversity.ac from 11 am on August 18 to 3 pm on August 21. These students will be considered in the fourth merit list which will be announced on August 24 at 11 am on individual college websites. Students can then secure admissions and complete the process till 5 pm on August 28.

Cut-offs under general category

Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga

FYBA English: 93.8%FYBSc (Biotechnology): 84% FYBSc (aided): 80%

KC College, Churchgate

FYBA (Psychology): 93.17%

FYBCom Unaided: 90.31%



Bhavan's College, Andheri

FYBCom: 82.9%FYBAF: 82.77%FYBMS: 82%Biotechology: 74.66%



Wilson College, Charni Road

FYBA: 90.4%

FYBAF: 85.54%



RA Podar College, Matunga

FYCom: 92%