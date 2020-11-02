University of Mumbai declares final year results of Third Year Bachelor of Arts, Third Year Bachelor of Science and Management Studies

The University of Mumbai (MU) declared online the results of final semester (Sem 6) examination of the Third Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA), Science (TYBSc) and Management Studies (BMS) programme on Monday. Students can check their final year last semester exam results on the official website of MU www.mumresults.in.

A total of 9,782 students cleared the final semester exam (sem 6) of TYBA leading to a pass percentage of 94.70. Around 13,637 students had registered for this exam, out of which 13,537 appeared.

In TYBSc, a total of 8,025 students cleared the final semester exam leading to a pass percentage of 97.85. Over 10,523 students had registered for this exam, out of which 10,447 students appeared.

While, around 13,166 students passed the TYBMS final semester exam. The pass percentage is 97.58. Over 15,751 students had registered for this exam, out of which 15,707 appeared.

Till date, MU has announced the results of 87 exams, out of which 13 were declared on Monday.