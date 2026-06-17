Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Leads Fit India Cyclothon At Mumbai’s Worli Seafront Ahead Of International Yoga Day; Jackie Shroff Accompanies - VIDEO

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Leads Fit India Cyclothon At Mumbai’s Worli Seafront Ahead Of International Yoga Day; Bollywood Legend Jackie Shroff Accompanies - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Ahead of the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya led a special edition of the Fit India Cyclothon along Mumbai’s iconic Worli Coastal Cycle Track on Wednesday morning, promoting fitness, cycling and healthy living.

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Mandaviya was seen cycling along the scenic seafront promenade with hundreds of participants, including Bollywood legend Jackie Shroff, actor Taha Shah Badussha and actress Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni.

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While speaking about the Fit India Cyclothon held along Mumbai’s iconic Worli Coastal Cycle Track, Union Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya stressed that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), achieving that goal depends on citizens staying healthy. He noted that a strong, healthy society forms the backbone of a prosperous nation, which is why a large-scale fitness drive has been promoted over the past two years through the Sunday Cycle initiative.

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The event, organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), drew a large crowd, with over 250 cyclists participating in the initiative aimed at encouraging fitness as a way of life through cycling, yoga and community participation.

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Jackie Shroff Promotes Importance Of Prioritising Health

Speaking at the event, Jackie Shroff praised the initiative and highlighted the importance of prioritising health. “Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has arrived here on a cycle... Fitness is everything... The cycling track in Mumbai is very beautiful,” Shroff said.

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“One should prioritise health. I am very happy to see people coming in large numbers and becoming a part of this initiative. The Prime Minister is also spreading the message of staying healthy and we will also celebrate International Day of Yoga,” he added.

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Actor Taha Shah Badussha said the country’s youth were increasingly embracing fitness culture and described Mandaviya as an inspiration. “I would like to say that our youth are eager to embrace fitness, and our Youth Minister is an inspiration to all of us, having come all the way from Delhi,” he said.

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Taha also said it was his first time cycling on the Worli Coastal track. “I came on this track for the first time. We should come here, support each other and build our health. PM Modi had said that fit India is hit India,” he added.

Actress Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni echoed similar sentiments, saying the initiative promotes both fitness and environmental sustainability. “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that if India has to become a hit, then it has to become fit. Today, as we take steps towards a fitter India and move towards a greener India, I am very happy about it,” she said.

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The cyclothon began at 6:30 am and featured participants from different walks of life cycling against the backdrop of Mumbai’s coastline. Mandaviya has been consistently promoting cycling events, especially Sunday cycling campaigns, advocating cycling as a simple yet effective way to improve health while also contributing to environmental sustainability.

The Mumbai event also served as a curtain-raiser to the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21, which are expected to witness participation from millions of people across over 180 countries.