Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra accuses Uddhav Thackeray of backstabbing people of Maharashtra

Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni | Photo Credit: ANI

Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra, who is on the visit of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg district as a part of BJP’s move to consolidate its position and win Lok Sabha seat and maximum number of assembly seats with Shinde camp, accused Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray of backstabbing the people of Maharashtra. He was referring to Thackeray’s decision to break alliance with BJP and join hands with NCP and Congress for the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi government after the 2019 assembly elections in the state.

‘’Uddhav Thackeray has received a befitting reply after he backstabbed the people of Maharashtra,’’ said Mishra. His obvious reference was to the collapse of the Thackeray-led government following a rebellion staged by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators and thereafter the formation of the new Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) and BJP alliance government in the state.

‘’BJP never interferes in the functioning of government agencies. Those people, who do not see the progress of this country and do not digest BJP’s popularity, level charges against BJP,’’ said Mishra.

Referring to the controversy over party president JP Nadda’s statement that all other political parties will vanish and only BJP will exist, Mishra claimed that Nadda’s statement was distorted.

Meanwhile, Mishra along with union minister Narayan Rane held meetings with the BJP leaders from Sindhudurg district and reviewed the party's present position and plans to further consolidate its base ahead of next Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Mishra will also hold talks with leaders and cadre from Ratnagiri district.