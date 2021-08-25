Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman on 2-day visit to Mumbai

Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, on Tuesday held important meetings with the senior officers of the Income Tax Department and officers of GST and Customs. Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) JB Mohapatra and Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) Ajit Kumar were also present.

Later in the evening the FM also met industry leaders at an event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). On Wedneday, the FM will chair the Annual Review of Performance of Public Sector Banks with the heads of all PSU Banks.

Sitharaman will also launch EASE 4.0 (Enhanced Access and Service Excellence). EASE is a common reform agenda for Public Sector Banks aimed at institutionalizing clean and smart banking. Its first edition EASE 1.0 was launched in January 2018.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:06 AM IST