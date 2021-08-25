e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Ratnagiri Sessions Court rejects union minister Narayan Rane's plea for anticipatory bailUnion minister Narayan Rane arrest under process over his remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:06 AM IST

Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman on 2-day visit to Mumbai

The FM also met industry leaders at an event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Sanjay Jog
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting with the officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, in Mumbai on Tuesday. | ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting with the officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, in Mumbai on Tuesday. | ANI

Advertisement

Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, on Tuesday held important meetings with the senior officers of the Income Tax Department and officers of GST and Customs. Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) JB Mohapatra and Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) Ajit Kumar were also present.

Later in the evening the FM also met industry leaders at an event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). On Wedneday, the FM will chair the Annual Review of Performance of Public Sector Banks with the heads of all PSU Banks.

Sitharaman will also launch EASE 4.0 (Enhanced Access and Service Excellence). EASE is a common reform agenda for Public Sector Banks aimed at institutionalizing clean and smart banking. Its first edition EASE 1.0 was launched in January 2018.

ALSO READ

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CEOs of public sector banks on Wednesday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:06 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal