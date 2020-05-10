Unemployed architect attacks three policemen with chopper

At least three policemen were injured after a 27-year-old unemployed man attacked them with chopper during early hours on Saturday. The accused, identified as Karan Pradip Nayar, attacked the policemen when they tried to stop him.

According to the police officials, the man was spotted walking on the footpath from Chowpatty towards Marnie Drive with a big chopper in his hand. The Marine drive police, who put up a barricading nearby, asked him to stop. However, Nayar didn't stop and started running giving police a chase.

A police team from Marnie Drive and LT Marg police chased him and when he was finally stopped by the policemen, the 27-year-old tried to overpower the policemen and started to wave his chopper towards them. Police Inspector Jitendra Kadam jumped to capture him but Nayar attacked him with the chopper and sustained injury on his neck along with two others of his team. The injured policemen were taken to JJ hospital and after treatment, they were discharged and referred to rest at the police station instead of hospital fearing the risk on infecting COVID-19.

According to the police, Nayar a resident of Silver Oak estate in Cumballa Hill, is an Architect graduate and is unemployed, he lives with his mother and younger sister.

"We have arrested the accused under the various sections of IPC including attempt to murder (307) along with the sections of the Arms act," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) zone 1, Sangramsingh Nishandar.

The primary investigation revealed that, Nair had a heated argument with his mother before leaving the house.

In another incident, two men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a lady officer in DN Nagar area in Andheri on Saturday morning. The incident took place when the officer stopped the accused during lockdown.