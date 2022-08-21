e-Paper Get App

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar hospitalised in Mumbai after chest pain

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Kaskar in February this year in connection with a money laundering case.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
Mumbai: Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's jailed brother Iqbal Kaskar was admitted to the government-run J J Hospital in Mumbai after complaint of chest pain, an official said on Sunday.

Kaskar was rushed to the hospital on Saturday from the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai and is undergoing treatment in the medical facility's cardiac department, the official said.

The ED had taken him in custody from the Taloja jail where he was lodged in connection with multiple extortion cases registered against him. He had later been remanded in judicial custody.

