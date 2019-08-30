Underperforming MLAs are from saffron alliance

Mumbai: According to a report, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has a maximum number of underperforming MLAs in Mumbai. The report is revealed by Praja Foundation, a non-profit organisation, which does research on the accountability and transpa­rency in governance.

Its represen­tatives scrutinised the attendance of each MLA in the assembly, the record of income tax paid by them, assessesed the criminal records and rate of awareness and accesibility among the voters of the constituency.

Each MLAs were marked out of 100 per cent based on the above credentials. A team of researchers visited the 32 MLA seats and interacted with the voters, thus checking the quality of lives of the voters.

BJP’s Ram Chandra Kadam of Ghatkopar (W) constituency with 41.69 per cent and Selvan Tamil with 53.81 per cent of Sion Koliwada constituency are among the underperforming MLAs.

Kadam is alleged to be one of the least accessible MLAs along with several graft charges against him, while Selvan Tamil share the same allegations though his percentage of criminal records is lower than Kadam.

Shiv Sena’s Ramesh Latke of Andheri E constituency stand with 47.49 per cent on the list, Sanjay Potnis of Kalina constituency is with 50.76 per cent and Sunil Raut of Vikhroli constituency is on the list with 59.57 per cent.

Latke and Potnis hold severe corruption and criminal charges against them. Though Latke has a decent attendance record in the assembly. With nearly 60 per cent Sunil Raut of Vikhroli constituency is one of the decent performers as compared to others. Though he has a fewer corruption charges, his criminal record speaks about his credibility.