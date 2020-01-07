Unauthorised chawls at Diva demolished

Mumbai: Thane Police had deployed their officers to demolish unauthorised chawls built on land cleared by illegally destroying a mangrove. On three occasions in the past, public outrage had resulted in delays.

But this time around, the demolition was carried out with police protection. Over 4,000 residents took to the streets in protest of the demolition, among which a few people had hijacked the JCB machine in a bid to stall the demolition.

The demolition however was completed with the help of police, following the high court orders.

The demolition drive had to be stalled thrice by the district collector, which is why police deployment of over 500 personnel was ordered in Diva, ahead of the drive on Monday.

In the beginning, few shops were taken down, which aggravated the protestors who had gathered in thousands, including a significant number of women. Few women also sat on the JCB machine. To avert any law and order situation, police had served notices to few groups in anticipation.

The issue had come to the fore after a public interest litigation was filed in the Bombay HC over the growing illegal construction activity on restricted mangrove land in Diva.

The petitioner informed the court that several chawls and buildings had been built by cutting down mangroves in Sabe village in Diva. This village has nearly one thousand illegal structures.

Following the court’s direction, the Thane district collector had asked the tenants to vacate their houses by December 9 or action would be taken. Banners announcing the decision were also put by the authorities.

However, an extension was given till January 4. The residents had also staged one day hunger strike outside the municipal corporation.