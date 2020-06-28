Unable to get oxygen on time, Bhiwadi man breathes his last

Owing to the lack of medical equipment in private and government hospitals, a 78-year-old man died as he could not get oxygen in time. The incident took place at Shelar village in Bhiwandi on Friday. The patient Sarvoday Shukla (78), who is a resident of Shelar village, didn't get admission in two private hospitals because oxygen was unavailable.

Shukla had recently developed a cold and cough and was breathless three day ago. Following which, he went to a private clinic and got medicine for it. On Friday morning, his health condition deteriorated.

On contacting the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGM) medical superintendent Anil Thorat, he said that the hospital did not have enough ventilators. Shulka’s family members then contacted the rural COVID Care Unit in Bhinnar Ashram located in Bhiwandi. However, Pradeep Ghoropade, block development officer (BDO) of Bhiwandi rural, said that the facility was only for COVID-19 patients. On informing him about the condition of the patient, Ghorpade agreed to let Shukla come to the centre. When the doctor checked the patient, his oxygen level was down to 64. Following which, the doctor urged the family members to take Shulka to IGM hospital.

At 9.49pm on Friday, Thorat finally managed to get Shukla admitted to IGM Hospital, gave him oxygen, and kept him on a ventilator. Unfortunately, he died after two hours.

Hemant Shukla (33), who is a grandson of the patient said, “My family members contacted two to three private hospitals for oxygen after my grandfather developed breathing đifficulties. He was denied admission by the hospitals, saying that oxygen was not available.”