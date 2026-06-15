UN-Backed Global E-Commerce Dispute Resolution Centre Proposed For Mumbai; Maharashtra Govt Shows Interest | File

Mumbai: A proposal for Mumbai to emerge as the global hub for resolving cross-border e-commerce disputes has been presented by the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) before the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Maharashtra government. According to MGP, the proposal has received a positive response from both UNCTAD representatives and the State government.

The proposal seeks to establish a United Nations-backed Global Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Centre in Mumbai with a sole intention to address consumer grievances arising from international e-commerce transactions. The initiative aims to provide a speedy, affordable and effective mechanism for resolving cross-border e-commerce disputes, which have increased significantly alongside the rapid growth of global online trade.

MGP stated that it had submitted a proposal to UNCTAD seeking the creation of a Global Online Dispute Resolution mechanism to address consumer complaints arising from international online transactions.

“After four years of consistent efforts, UNCTAD in July 2025 accepted the proposal in principle and has appealed to UN member states for technical and financial cooperation for its implementation,”the press release reads.

The consumer body has further proposed that the central hub of the global dispute resolution system be located in Mumbai, a suggestion that has reportedly received a favourable response from UNCTAD representatives.

Referring to Maharashtra’s recently announced AI policy, Adv Deshpande said that the establishment of the UN Global ODR Centre in Mumbai would become a landmark initiative under the state’s technology roadmap. According to MGP, Shelar expressed willingness to convene a joint meeting with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to take the proposal forward.

MGP estimates the project cost at around Rs 15 crore and has argued that India possesses the technological infrastructure, AI expertise, legal framework and financial capability required to host the initiative. The organisation has urged both the State and Central governments to act swiftly on the proposal.

According to the press note, UNCTAD officials believe that a global online dispute resolution mechanism would strengthen consumer confidence in digital commerce by ensuring quick, simple and low-cost settlement of e-commerce complaints. Deshpande expressed hope that both governments, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, would support bringing the globally significant project to Mumbai.

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