Umesh Kolhe Murder Case: Special NIA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused Abdul Arbaz, Cites Prima Facie Role

The special NIA court rejected the bail plea of Abdul Arbaz Abdul Salim in the Umesh Kolhe murder case | File Photo

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: The special NIA court has rejected the bail plea of 27-year-old driver Abdul Arbaz Abdul Salim, one of the accused involved in the murder of chemist Umesh Kolhe from Amravati. The court, while rejecting the bail plea, held the accused responsible for delaying the trial in the case.

The special court, blaming the accused for the delay, said that “one after the another, one after the another, one after the another, accused in this case went on filing bail applications and discharge applications. After order of the Court, accused chose to move the High Court, and this is the only reason why the trial prolonged and charge could not be framed against the accused. Neither the prosecution, nor the Court is at any fault for the trial could not proceed speedily in this case.”

Kolhe Murder Case

Kolhe, who ran a medical store in Amravati, was returning home on his scooter on June 21, 2022, when three men on a bike allegedly accosted him and hacked him to death. Abdul was arrested for having assisted the main assailants.

Abdul's lawyer, while seeking bail for him, had contended that he was falsely implicated in the case. It was argued that even according to the prosecution, his role was limited only to allegedly informing that some boys had murdered a person without even disclosing the identity of the deceased. It shows that the applicant was not even aware of the conspiracy.

Prosecution Opposes Bail

The prosecution had objected to the bail plea, stating that he was present at the meeting held after the first attempt to eliminate Kolhe had failed. He had also accompanied people while Kolhe was taken to hospital to verify if he had died and informed others about Kolhe's death. The prosecution claimed that Abdul had helped the assailants reach Paratwada to avoid their arrest.

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The court, after hearing the arguments, rejected the plea, observing that “he has actively participated in the meeting in which criminal conspiracy to commit the offences was hatched. He actively played role by giving support to the actual assailants. He helped the co-accused to abscond. He dropped them by car to various places beyond Amravati. He was in constant contact with rest of the accused, soon before and after the incident of murder of Kolhe. All these facts in the totality of background of all the circumstances are more than enough for anyone to believe that allegations against Abdul are prima facie true.”

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