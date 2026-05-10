Ulwe High-Rise Fire: 35 Residents Evacuated After Blaze Erupts In Meter Room, No Casualties Reported |

Mumbai: Around 35 residents had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the meter room of a 13-storey residential building in Ulwe on Saturday afternoon, filling the premises with thick smoke. The blaze was later brought under control with no casualties reported.

According to the Ulwe fire station, the incident occurred at around 3:29 pm in Sector 17. The fire originated in the meter room and quickly spread through the electrical duct, leading to heavy smoke accumulation across the structure.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and first disconnected the power supply before launching firefighting operations using breathing apparatus (BA sets) and hose lines. As the intensity of the fire increased, additional support was called in, including a Bronto skylift from Kharghar, along with fire engines from Ulwe and Dronagiri.

A total of five hose lines were deployed to control the flames, and the fire was eventually extinguished completely. During the operation, fire personnel also rescued four cats and five dogs from the premises.

Preliminary findings suggest that the fire may have been caused due to a fault in the electrical supply. “Timely evacuation and coordinated efforts helped prevent any loss of life,” a fire official said.

Residents have been advised to keep doors and windows open for ventilation due to lingering smoke and to undertake necessary electrical repairs as the building’s wiring system has been damaged. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported and further assessment is underway.

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