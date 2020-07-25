Ulhasnagar teacher held for black marketing of Tocilizumab Injection

The Food and Drug Administration Department along with the Kalyan Crime Branch unit have arrested a 56-year-old retired Ulhasnagar teacher for allegedly selling Actemra (Tocilizumab Injection) being used in treatment of COVID-19 at a higher price, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused was selling the injection at Rs 60,000, much higher than its actual market price (Rs 40,545), police said. The arrested accused has been identified as Neeta Panjawani, a resident of Manish Nagar in Ulhasnagar.

FDA officials, along with the crime branch unit of Kalyan, on Thursday evening, arrested Panjawani with 1 Tocilizumab injection without bill.

Sunil Bhardwaj, joint commissioner, Vigilance of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said, "Our team, along with crime branch officials, sent a dummy customer, who placed a fake order. We caught her red handed while selling injection".

Bhardwaj further said that we are probing into the matter and where she was brought the injection. There are four places where she could have brought it, such as stockist, distributors, medical representatives and hospitals. We are attempting to find out more details about the teacher. A case was booked against the accused under the IPC sections of cheating, Drug Price Control Act of 2013, Essential Commodities Act and various sections of Drugs and Cosmetic Act. She will be produced in court on Saturday.