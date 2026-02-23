 Ulhasnagar IT Engineer Loses ₹1.05 Crore In Online Share Trading Fraud; Fake App Showed ₹3 Crore Profit
A 37-year-old IT engineer from Ulhasnagar lost over Rs1.05 crore in an online share trading fraud after being contacted via Twitter. Lured with promises of high returns, he completed video KYC and invested through a trading app that initially allowed small withdrawals. Encouraged by apparent profits of nearly Rs3 crore shown on the app, he transferred funds in multiple transactions.

A 37-year-old IT engineer from Ulhasnagar has lost over Rs1 crore in an online share trading fraud. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 37-year-old IT engineer from Ulhasnagar has lost over Rs1 crore in an online share trading fraud.

Complainant Lured Through Twitter Message in November

According to police, the complainant received a message on Twitter in November last year regarding share market investments. He was subsequently contacted by the user who persuaded him to open a trading account with a company.

Withdrawal Requests Denied

On confronting the caller, he was told to deposit an additional Rs30 lakh to process the withdrawal. When he refused, the accused gave evasive responses and eventually stopped taking his calls. Realising he had been cheated, he filed a complaint on the cyber crime portal.

