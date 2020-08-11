Ulhasnagar engulfed in yet another fire

A day after a snacks centre caught fire after a cylinder exploded, killing one and injuring 11 others, in Ulhasnagar, fire broke out late at night in another part of the city. "The incident took place at around 11pm, on Sunday, on the third floor of Roshan Printing Press building, located at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, near the press market, in Ulhasnagar. It was a major fire, which damaged the building. However, no injury or casualty was reported in this incident," informed fire officials from Ulhasnagar.

The dousing of fire continued till the next morning. "Besides the fire brigade team from Ulhasnagar, fire engines from Kalyan and Ambernath were also present at the spot to douse it. It was brought under control at around 8:30 am on Monday," informed fire officials.

On Saturday, a major fire broke out due to a cylinder blast at snacks centre in Ulhasnagar section-4. The owner of the centre died in this incident, while 11 others standing out of the centre were injured.