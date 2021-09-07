Ulhasnagar civic body raids shops selling thermocol - made decorative items ahead of Ganesh Utsav

Ulhasnagar: The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation recently carried out a drive against thermocol-made decorative items such as makhars, across the city. The raid was conducted by the authorities at different shops, which were found selling the thermocol items ahead of the Ganeshostav festival season.

The UMC officials received complaints about thermocol decoration mandir being sold openly in the markets of Ulhasnagar. Accordingly, a drive was carried out on Saturday and Sunday across Ulhasnagar. "We received information and complaints regarding thermocol items being sold in the market. Our team along with the pollution control department carried out a drive for two days. On Saturday, we raided Bharat Traders, in Ulhasnagar. On Sunday we raided Jai Mata Di trader's near Aman talkies in Ulhasnagar. In two days we seized 80 thermocol-made makhars , which were destroyed later. A fine of Rs 10,000, was collected from the two shops," said Madan Sonde, deputy municipal commissioner, UMC.

Sonde claims though the state government had banned thermocol and plastic items in 2018, it is still being sold illegally in the market. "We regularly create awareness among the masses about the ban on the use of plastic and thermocol. Citizens should go for eco-friendly decorations and save the environment from getting destroyed. We all can save the environment by going environment friendly. The state has banned the use of plastic and thermocol and will fine Rs 5,000 on those who continue to use them. With the coming Ganesh festival, our officials will continue to keep an eye for any illegal plastic or thermocol use," added Sonde.

