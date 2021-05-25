Ulhasnagar: 36-year-old man stabbed to death over petty argument at tea stall

Ulhasnagar, May 25: The Hill Line police in Ulhasnagar have arrested a 20-year-old man for assaulting a 36-year-old man to death at a tea stall.

The accused, Sahil Maurale, 20, killed the deceased Anil Ahuja 36, for not giving Rs 20. Maurale, a drug addict, demanded the cash to have drugs. But Ahuja refused to give the cash, so he was killed.

The police said Ahuja is a resident of Jay Janta Colony in Ulhasnagar-5 and stays with his family. Ahuja works as a helper at a tea stall for livelihood. "On May 21, Sahil visited the tea stall of Ahuja and demanded Rs 20. Ahuja refused the cash and they had an oral dispute. Sahil threatened Ahuja with dire consequences if seen next time.

The police said the incident took place on Sunday morning. Anil was standing near his house with Sagar Naykar. Sagar had slapped Ahuja and later Ahuja too slapped him. "Sagar in anger lost his temper and removed the sharp knife he carried with him. Ahuja was then stabbed on his stomach and back," said a police officer.

The police said Ahuja was shifted to Central hospital in Ulhasnagar for treatment. But doctors declared him dead due to heavy bleeding.

The Hill line police station on wee hours of Monday registered a case under section 302 (punishment of murder) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian penal code.

The detection team of Hill line police station started the investigation and within 2 hours, arrested him from a garden in Ulhasnagar.