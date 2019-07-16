UK-based manufacturer promises EV charging stations across India

Mumbai: With the increasing fleet of electric vehicles, (EV) in India, UK based charger manufacturing firm, “EO charging” will be introducing electric car charging chargers in India. The firm which has set up 12,000 charging stations in 30 countries, aims to set up and install charging points for personal use, parking lots and taxi fleets in the city.

According to the organization’s Indian spokesperson, Hemang Shah, Rs 10 lakh has been authorised by the Maharashtra Government for the project as it will play a role in tackling the pollution rate and create a cleaner and greener environment for the Mumbaikars.

“The project will also be an economic opportunity as there will be avenues for employment for as many as 2000 people in the next one year,” said Hemang, at a press meet at the Marathi Patrakar Sangh. He further stated that the firm will be financing anyone who wishes to set up charging stations for commercial use and work with the firm in a joint venture. The chargers are priced around Rs 1,25,000, will be portable in nature, and can be used for charging cars along with two and three wheelers as well. The charging stations are enabled to charge as many as 30 chargers in one single batch and it can be integrated with the company software for making it able for payment gateway.

Shah also stated that the chargers are equipped enough to charge one sedan car overnight and the assembling for the products is in process as they will be manufactured in India itself, that will bring down the selling price in future. “With time we will suggest success models to the central government implementing policies in other countries with local changes that suits India for providing better service,” Hemang concluded.