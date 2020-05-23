No flights for Maharashtra? Uddhav Thackeray govt bats for lockdown until May 31

The Maharashtra government has stated its decision to not let flight operations start from Monday in the state. There are no changes in the policies of the fourth phase of the lockdown which will last until May 31.

Uddhav Thackeray's government further added that the Centre, without consultation from the state, made the 'arbitrary' decision to allow domestic flight operations.

The government added that it needs time to decide on the Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) over air travel and said, "outside airport, everything becomes state government's responsibility."

With that said, the Maharashtra government wants to discuss the said protocols with the Center before making any changes.

However, sources in the Ministry of Civil Aviation revealed that Maharashtra agreed to allow domestic operations from and to the state.

"States were consulted before the decision was finalised. There can be no change as bookings have commenced and passengers are all geared up to fly from Monday," sources said.

Meanwhile, Hardeep Puri, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation announced on Thursday that India will resume the domestic flight services in a 'calibrated manner' from May 25.

The government slowly aims to reduce the lockdown restrictions and resume the day-to-day activities.