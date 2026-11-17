Uddhav Thackeray, Wife Rashmi Pay Floral Tribute To Balasaheb At Shivtirth In Mumbai On Sena Founder's 14th Death Anniversary - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday paid floral tribute to his father and party founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his 14th death anniversary at Shivtirth in Dadar, Mumbai. He was accompanied by his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, and senior party leaders, including MP Anil Desai.

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The couple offered flowers at the memorial of the late Shiv Sena founder.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut remembered Balasaheb as his mentor. Sharing a photograph with the late leader on X, Raut wrote, “Respectful greetings! May there never be another such great guru.”

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Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant also paid tribute, writing, “The radiant sun never sets, nor do the burning thoughts! Sir... You are eternal, you are boundless. We, Shiv Sainiks, bow at your feet.”

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also remembered the Shiv Sena founder, describing him as a towering political figure whose leadership, views and deep association with Maharashtra left a lasting mark on the state's political and social landscape.

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“Remembering a towering leader whose bold thoughts, strong leadership and deep love for Maharashtra left an indelible mark on the state’s political and social landscape, Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, on his SmrutiDin,” Fadnavis wrote.

From Cartoonist To Founder Of Shiv Sena

Born on January 23, 1926, Balasaheb Thackeray began his career as a political cartoonist with The Free Press Journal. He later launched the Marathi political weekly Marmik in 1960, using the publication to highlight issues concerning Marathi-speaking people and their place in Mumbai.

In 1966, he founded the Shiv Sena, initially building the party around the cause of the Marathi Manoos and the interests of the local Marathi-speaking population. Hindutva later became a central plank of the party's political ideology.

Thackeray died on November 17, 2012, at the age of 86. Although he never held a constitutional position, he remained an influential figure in Maharashtra politics. Known for his fiery speeches, sharp political remarks and uncompromising positions, he commanded a devoted following across the state.

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