Uddhav Thackeray pitches for sustainable development, says he is open for dialogue with Centre over Metro car shed project

Against the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between Centre and State over Kanjurmarg Metro Car Shade project, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the issue can be resolved with a dialogue.

"Early resolution of Metro car shade issue through a dialogue between Centre and State is in the larger interest of Mumbai," he added.

He was speaking at an online address for the people of Maharashtra. Defending the shifting of Metro 3 car shed site from Aarey to Kanjurmarg, Thackeray said, "Aarey site for metro 3 car shed was scrapped as it would have required more land in future at the cost of a forest."

"In Aarey government saved forest and environment. In Kanjurmarg we will be using just 40-hectare land which is barren," he added.

Speaking over the allegation of opposition that he has made the project as an ego issue, CM said that he indeed has an ego but it is for the development of Mumbai.

Making a strong case over the Centre-State dialogue for the development of Maharashtra, he stated that he diligently visits the project sites even though they were initiated by the erstwhile government just to ensure the speedy completion.

He took an indirect jibe at BJP and said, "I am keeping a vigil on Mumbai metro project development, coastal road, trans harbour link. These projects were started during previous governemt but MVA is pursuing them for early completion."

MVA government completed a year in office on November 28. Talking about the same, Thackeray criticized BJP without naming the party and said that his erstwhile ally was busy in predicting the fall of MVA government but it has completed a year on November 28 and is busy in the development of state despite facing financial constraints.

Warning the residents ahead of the upcoming festive season, he said that even though the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived, the battle with the coronavirus is not over yet and masks will be compulsory for the next six months.

The CM clearly hinted that no fresh lockdown or night curfew in Mumbai will be imposed. However, he urged people to observe self-discipline and restraint during the festivals.

Thackeray went on to add that legally the government can impose fresh lockdown and night curfew. However, he said that he would want people to cooperate in combating the virus by following COVID-19 norms instead of him imposing any restriction.