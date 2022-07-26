Uddhav Thackeray Birthday Special: A look at these pics clicked by Shiv Sena supremo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray | Twitter/@OfficeofUT

Besides being in the world of politics, there is another side of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that many of us are not aware about. He is a professional wildlife photographer and his social media feed is filled with mesmersing photos including landscape and portrait shots of wildlife.

Thackeray, who is born on 27 July 1960 is known for aerial and wildlife photography. He has also been the author of two books Maharashtra Desh (2010) which is on the forts of the state and Pahava Vitthal (2011) which is on the Pandharpur wari (on pilgrimage to the temple town named Pandharpur).

In his earlier days, Uddhav Thackeray was known for his ace photography skills. Reportedly he had branched into an advertising business as he had proved that he had inherited his father Balasaheb Thackeray's artistic skills. In his earlier days Balasaheb Thackeray was a well known cartoonist.

On his birthday, here's a look at some of his amazing pictures clicked by Uddhav Thackeray: