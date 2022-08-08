Uddhav Thackeray aims at NCP, Mamata Banerjee in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

In its editorial published in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena took a dig at Opposition parties, including former MVA ally NCP, for not joining last week's nationwide protests by Congress against inflation, unemployment, and GST hike on essential items.

The editorial was earlier published by Sanjay Raut, however, Uddhav Thackeray took over as the chief editor of Saamana after the latter's arrest by the ED in the Patra Chawl case.

"However, the role of other Opposition leaders is questionable. This is worrying for democracy and freedom. By using ED, the government [of Maharashtra] was toppled and a new one formed. Using this method, voice is suppressed even on burning issues like inflation, unemployment. Those sitting with their tails tucked between their legs should keep this in mind," the article read.

Thackeray also aimed at West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee by saying, "We find it serious that [TMC MPs] did not vote in the Vice-Presidential election due to trivial reasons. Political actions of ED and CBI have increased in Bengal. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have also been targeted by the ED, yet they are on the streets against inflation and unemployment."

It added, "The BJP's strength lies in the disintegration of the Opposition. This is a lesson for other opponents. If someone is truly fearless, then he should take this lesson."