Uddhav takes swipe at BJP on its charge of WFH: Those decisions taken at home are being implemented now

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday took a swipe at BJP and strongly countered its repeated criticism that he works from home during Covid 19 crisis. “Development works, which were cleared working from home, are now being launched at the sites,’’ said Thackeray on Saturday after kicking off a number of development works including Rs 1,890 crore water supply scheme for Aurangabad which is the state's tourism capital. His message to the opposition was that Maha Vikas Aghadi government does not merely talk but act fast.

Thackeray at Aurangabad said, “I am in a hurry for the completion of development work in a time bound manner. Mere foundation laying won’t work. The government wants to develop Aurangabad fast.’’ He, however, reiterated that the virus still exists and urged citizens to continue to follow Covid-19 protocols.

Thackeray has been under attack from BJP for not touring the state citing Covid-19 pandemic but working from Matoshree. BJP has also claimed Thackeray’s absence on the field has severely impacted corona containment. However, Thackeray has time and again has retorted to BJP's charges saying that he was totally involved in the planning and implementation of a number of decisions by using advanced technology. Thackeray was supported by new allies NCP and Congress saying that a team leader does not necessarily move around when his lieutenants have been given a free hand by their boss.

Thackeray has already started touring the state. During this week, he flew to Amravati and Aurangabad and reviewed the development of Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor.

Then he visited Satara to supervise functioning of Koyana dam and power generation. On the same day, Thackeray took a review of ongoing expansion of old Mumbai-Pune highway and today he was in Aurangabad.

Thackeray is on move to snub BJP ahead of a two day winter session of the state legislature slated for December 14 and 15 in Mumbai.