Uddhav names late Anand Dighe's nephew as Thane district Shiv Sena chief

Anand Dighe was believed to be the mentor of Eknath Shinde, who rose through the Shiv Sena rank in his political career.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 07:17 PM IST
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appointed Kedar Dighe, nephew of Sena stalwart the late Anand Dighe, as the party's Thane district chief.

Thane is the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who heads the rebel camp of Sena MLAs. Anand Dighe was believed to be the mentor of Shinde, who rose through the Shiv Sena rank in his political career.

Earlier, the post of Thane district Shiv Sena president fell vacant after Naresh Mhaske resigned in support of Shinde.

Anita Birje, a close associate of the late Dighe and who headed the women's wing of Sena, has been appointed as "Deputy Leader".

Pradip Shinde has been appointed as Thane city Shiv Sena president, and Chintamani Kharkhanis as the spokesperson of Thane Shiv Sena, party secretary Vinayak Raut said in a statement.

