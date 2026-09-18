‘Uddhav Is Prime Accused’: Lawyer Nilesh Ojha Makes Stunning Claims Over Disha Salian Case - VIDEO |

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian, on Friday alleged that former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was the “prime accused” in the first set of allegations concerning his son and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in the case.

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Speaking to news agency IANS, Ojha alleged that Sachin Waze was reinstated shortly before Disha Salian’s death despite his suspension and previous legal proceedings, claiming the move was part of an alleged attempt to cover up wrongdoing. He cited former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s statement as purportedly stating that Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray had pressured him to reinstate Waze.

Ojha raises CCTV allegations

Ojha also raised allegations concerning CCTV evidence from the period surrounding Disha’s death. He claimed that names, including that of Aaditya Thackeray, were deleted from the DVR and alleged that a backup of the footage was subsequently manipulated. He further questioned how a backup that was allegedly kept sealed until August 6 could have been addressed in the context of statements made by Param Bir Singh on August 3.

The lawyer also alleged that police officials later claimed the backup hard drive was missing after the court directed that documents be provided to the Salian family. He cited Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code while alleging that officials responsible for missing evidence could face criminal liability. These are allegations made by Ojha and have not been established by a court.

Lawyer refers to NIA probe

Ojha further referred to the NIA’s investigation into the Mansukh Hiren case and alleged that Waze had previously been accused of removing electronic records, DVRs and CCTV footage in that matter.

Uddhav Thackeray rejects allegations

The allegations came a day after Uddhav Thackeray rejected attempts to link his family to Disha’s death and questioned why unrelated political figures were being dragged into the case. He also warned of legal action over what he described as character assassination.

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The latest developments followed a Rs 500-crore defamation notice issued by Satish Salian to Aaditya Thackeray and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, accusing them of portraying his pursuit of justice as politically motivated.