Udan Yatri Cafe Opens At Mumbai’s CSMIA Airport, DigiYatra Inaugurated At Navi Mumbai International Airport

Budget-friendly Udan Yatri Cafe begins service at Mumbai airport as DigiYatra facility goes live at the new Navi Mumbai terminal | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 20: The long-standing demand of affordable snacks and beverages at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) came to reality as Udan Yatri Cafe finally opened at the country’s second-busiest airport. Simultaneously, DigiYatra service was also inaugurated at the recently opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Passenger-centric initiatives inaugurated

On Friday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu virtually inaugurated a series of passenger-centric initiatives at various airports across the country.

The Hon’ble Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, e-inaugurated the Udaan Yatri Café at #MumbaiAirport, further advancing the national initiative to make passenger amenities more inclusive across Indian airports.



Located at Terminal 2 (Departures,… pic.twitter.com/5zgKxzYDzT — Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official) February 20, 2026

This included the launch of Udan Yatri Cafes at five airports, DigiYatra service at six airports, free WiFi service at 39 airports, as well as AVSAR stalls, libraries, and kids’ zones at two airports each.

The latest addition of the Airports Authority of India (AAI)-operated Udan Yatri Cafes was witnessed at five Indian airports, including Coimbatore, Mumbai, Surat, Mangaluru, and Trivandrum. The expansion is a significant move to tackle passengers’ long-standing grievance of expensive airport dining.

Budget cafe opens at CSMIA

The Free Press Journal had reported in January 2025 about the demand for a Udan Yatri Cafe at CSMIA. The demand arose from the exorbitant food prices at restaurants and cafes at airports. Now open, the budget cafe is located in Terminal 2 in the departures check-in area and offers tea, coffee, bottled water, snacks, and desserts priced between Rs 10 and Rs 20.

“Opening to passengers from 20 February 2026, the Udaan Yatri Café strengthens CSMIA’s food and beverages portfolio by adding quality options at accessible prices,” said the airport’s operator.

DigiYatra launched at NMIA

Among the long series of inaugurations, the Union Civil Aviation Minister also inaugurated the DigiYatra facility at NMIA alongside five other airports. Three passengers performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the e-gates and entered the terminal using the new facility to commemorate the launch.

Also Watch:

“Multiple passenger-centric initiatives were launched at airports across the country from Coimbatore Airport,” said Kinjarapu, adding, “I am happy to share that so far, 10 lakh passengers across the airports have enjoyed pocket-friendly meals at Udan Yatri Cafes, and today we expanded it to five more airports.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/