Uber Technologies announces fresh round of recruitment for its India tech centers, plans to hire 500 more employees by December

On May 11, Uber Technologies announced a fresh round of recruitment for its India tech centers, with a plan to hire 500 more tech employees by December. The app-based mobility and delivery company has a 1,000-member tech team across its centers. The company has been expanding teams at all its tech centers across the globe, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Amsterdam, and India.

Uber Vice President and Head of Mobility Engineering, Praveen Neppalli Naga, visited India for the announcement and the inauguration of the new office. Praveen said, “India is a key market for Uber and we continue investing in the twin tech centers here. The teams play a crucial role in driving world-class innovations by launching products and services globally. We are committed to making mobility available at everyone’s fingertips, and the strength of our technology sets us apart in this regard.”

Uber boasted that their tech-teams are driving pioneering innovations in the realm of mobility and delivery. However the government sources and transport experts claim that this technology is unable to bring relief to end passengers using their App to travel. At a meeting held a couple of days ago, the Central government has warned Cab aggregators of strict action unless they improve their systems and redress rising consumer complaints.

The meeting was over the consumer complaints of alleged unfair trade practices by the cab aggregators. This includes ride cancellation policy, as drivers force customers to cancel trips after accepting bookings, which results in customers paying cancellation penalties. Hinting at the scale of customer unhappiness against the cab aggregators, the Central Consumer Protection Authority has asked the cab aggregators to immediately come out with solutions. Sources said that the induction of these engineers is likely to be a step towards improving the technology.

“Uber is looking for the best-in-class engineers, data scientists, and program managers to join its global engineering and product teams, with the aim of ‘Building locally, and scaling globally’. We are excited about the possibilities that a rapidly evolving mobility space presents, and will continue to lead innovations for our customers across the world,” said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director - Engineering, Uber.

Uber’s tech journey in India started in 2014 at a bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and has expanded over the years to a point where its tech centers in the country are now it’s second largest in the world, following its facilities in the US. The centers at Hyderabad and Bengaluru handle critical functions for Uber such as Rider Engineering, Eats Engineering, Infra tech, Data, Maps, Uber for Business, FinTech, Customer Obsession, and Growth & Marketing.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:52 PM IST