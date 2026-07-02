Uber Rolls Out In-App Video Recording And Ambulance Assistance To Strengthen Ride Safety In India

Uber has introduced encrypted in-app video recording and ambulance assistance to enhance safety for riders and drivers across India | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 1: Uber has introduced two new safety features in India—Record My Ride and Ambulance Assistance—aimed at improving passenger and driver safety.

The company said the new tools are part of its effort to strengthen emergency response and set higher safety standards for the ride-hailing industry. The announcement was made on Tuesday as Uber expanded its safety ecosystem with more technology-driven measures.

New Safety Features Introduced

Drivers can now use the Record My Ride feature to securely record encrypted in-cab video through the Uber app using their own smartphones if they feel unsafe during a trip. The recordings remain encrypted and cannot be viewed by either the driver or Uber unless the driver chooses to submit them as part of a safety report.

Uber has also partnered with medical logistics provider Dial 4242 to offer Ambulance Assistance through its existing 24x7 Safety Line, enabling riders and drivers to quickly seek medical help after an accident during a trip.

The company has also introduced Don't Type & Drive, which disables manual typing in the driver app while the vehicle is moving to reduce distracted driving. Another new feature, Set Your Own PIN, allows riders to create and manage a personalised trip verification PIN for added security.

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Focus On Road Safety

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari welcomed the initiative, saying technology can play a key role in promoting road safety and improving emergency response.

Uber India and South Asia Head of Safety Operations Sooraj Nair said safety innovations should become the industry's baseline rather than a differentiator.

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