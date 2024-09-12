 Uber Launches 'Uber Black' In India: Premium Ride Experience With Enhanced Comfort, Customisable Features, And New High-End Cars
This new addition is a step towards addressing the growing preference of Indian customers towards premium offerings and Uber’s ability to deliver a new standard of on-demand mobility in premium cars.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
Elevate your ride with Uber Black: Luxury, comfort, and custom features | File Photo

Mumbai: Uber, one of the leading ridesharing apps, has launched a new premium category called "Uber Black" on Wednesday. This new addition is a step towards addressing the growing preference of Indian customers towards premium offerings and Uber’s ability to deliver a new standard of on-demand mobility in premium cars.

According to an official , Uber Black offers a range of cushioned features designed to elevate the ride with unparalleled comfort, style and convenience including brand new, higher end cars to ensure consistent vehicle quality.

"Riders will get to enjoy in-car amenities and on-trip preferences, ensuring consistently high quality experience. Uber Black allows for a personalized ride with customizable features like quiet mode, temperature control, and help with luggage. So if you’re dialing into a conference call on the way to work, you can request a quiet trip – without any music or conversation with the driver – to maximise productivity. You can opt for cooling to be turned up or down before you even hop into the car. With extended wait times, riders benefit from an additional 5 minute pickup window without incurring a waiting fee, offering greater flexibility. These new features also take out the guesswork for drivers looking to give riders a 5 star ride" read the statement released by Uber on Wednesday.

Commenting on the launch, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We are thrilled to bring Uber Black back in an all new avatar to meet the evolving aspirations of Indian customers and introduce the business class of back seats on Indian roads. As the largest on-demand mobility network with industry-leading matching, routing, and pricing tech and scaled fleet operations - we are bringing the magic of consistent high quality service and premium comfort with Black. As India’s leading multimodal mobility service, Uber endeavors to cater to the full spectrum of riders, from those seeking affordable rides on two or three wheels to those who desire a truly well-appointed experience in premium vehicles.”

How to book an Uber Black Trip:

Open the Uber app and enter your destination in the ‘where to’ box

Select Uber Black at the bottom of the screen

Select your on-trip preferences

Review the booking details including the price for the trip and tap Confirm Black

Enjoy your ride

