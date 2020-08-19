UAE-returned youth ends life in Mira Road

Bhayandar: In a tragic incident which was apparently the fallout of the severe economic crisis which has arisen due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, a 30-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself to the awning outside a closed shop in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road. According to the police the incident was reported during the wee hours on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Salman Syed (30), was a former bank executive with a reputed financial institution in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and had returned to India after losing his job due to the lockdown. He stepped on a plastic crate to hang himself with a nylon rope from the rods of the awning.

The police have also recovered a visiting card on the back of which the deceased stated that he was upset. It is believed that youth was under depression due to joblessness. While the body was sent for an autopsy, the police are ascertaining the authenticity of the handwriting and the contents written on the visiting card.

The knock-on effects of Covid-19 pandemic is feared to have taken up unemployment and poverty to alarming levels triggered by a massive economic downturn. Meanwhile, a case of suicidal death has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station.