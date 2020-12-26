Two women with travel history to United Kingdom test covid positive in Kalyan

Thane: Two women from Kalyan-Dombivli among 55 passengers arrived in Kalyan from UK have tested positive for the Covid-19, informed health official from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

So far, out 55 passengers arrived in Kalyan-Dombilvli stretch, 20 have been traced following the swab test, out of which 2 women have been tested positive. As per the official, both the women are residents from Dombivli, they have not experienced any symptoms and are in stable condition.

Among 1,206 passengers landed at Mumbai International airport from Europe and Middle-East on Thursday, total 55 have arrived in Kalyan-Dombilvli region.

"After a new variant of coronavirus was detected in the UK, the Central government had directed for tracing of passengers who have arrived in India from the UK between November 25 and December 23. So far 20 passengers have been traced by KDMC following their swab tests, among them two have tested positive," said a KDMC official.

"The samples of the 20 patients traced in Kalyan-Dombivli have undergone RT-PCR swab test. Among these 20, one woman has tested positive. The samples of the patient have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for further testing. While, the tracing of the passengers who arrived from the UK after November 25, is continuously carried by the officials. However, so far the maximum number of passengers recently arrived in the city from the UK have come forward for testing samples," said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

"The woman was tested positive on December 18. The further medical treatment for the patient will be decided after the NIV report whether she carries a mutant strain or not," added Panpatil.

Following the guidelines, the citizens have been informed to take more care and avoid taking part in huge gatherings and visit crowded places, informed official.