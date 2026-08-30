Two Women Killed In Separate Chembur And Matunga Road Accidents, Police Book Three Drivers | AI

Mumbai: Two women, aged 25 and 46, who were travelling as pillion riders on motorcycles, were killed in two separate road accidents in Chembur and Matunga on August 28. In the Chembur incident, the death of a 25-year-old woman on the occasion of Bhaubeej has left her family mourning. The Chembur and Matunga police have registered separate cases against three vehicle drivers and are conducting further investigations.

Chembur Accident Leaves Family Mourning On Bhaubeej

According to the FIR registered by the Chembur police, Dhanashree Dongre, 25, who worked for a private company, was killed in the accident. Her younger brother, Manas Dongre, 20, a student and resident of Gautam Nagar, Govandi, was riding a Honda Unicorn motorcycle (MH 03 CZ 9768) with Dhanashree as the pillion rider.

At around 6 pm on August 28, the siblings were riding towards Chembur station to exchange clothes they had recently purchased when the accident occurred near Muktanand High School, close to the Subhashnagar bus stop.

Sibling Duo Was Heading Towards Chembur Station

According to the complaint, a heavy vehicle used for mixing cement at construction sites (MH 46 DC 8186) allegedly approached the motorcycle from the right at high speed. Manas reportedly gave the vehicle space to pass. However, the heavy vehicle allegedly struck the right side handle of the motorcycle.

The impact caused Manas to lose control and fall towards the front of the motorcycle, while Dhanashree fell on the right side and came under the front wheel of the heavy vehicle. Despite Manas shouting for help, the driver allegedly did not stop immediately. The vehicle stopped some distance away, but the driver was reportedly missing from the vehicle.

Woman Falls Under Vehicle’s Front Wheel

Dhanashree sustained critical injuries and was rescued from beneath the vehicle's front tyre with the help of police and locals. She was rushed to Zen Hospital, where doctors declared her dead during treatment.

The Chembur police have registered a case based on Manas's complaint against the driver of the heavy vehicle under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

46-year-old woman killed in Wadala tanker accident..

In the second incident, Maina Bibi, 46, died after the motorcycle on which she was travelling was involved in a collision with a water tanker in Wadala West.

According to the FIR registered by the Matunga police, Maina Bibi, a domestic worker originally from Murshidabad in West Bengal, lived with her family at Antop Hill. At around 9 pm on August 28, she had left her home to travel to Reay Road for work.

Her daughter, Jasmina Khatun Gulam Shaikh, 22, was later informed by a neighbour that her mother had met with an accident near Four Roads. When Jasmina reached the spot, she learnt that Maina Bibi had been taken to Sion Hospital by the tanker driver and local residents.

Police said Maina Bibi was travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle (MH 02 EX 8310) when the motorcycle rider allegedly drove negligently and rashly. Near Cafe Hasan Hotel at Four Roads, Wadala West, a motor tanker (MH 04 KF 0377), allegedly driven by Ram Sakal Yadav, 57, a resident of Wadala East, collided with the motorcycle.

Maina Bibi was thrown onto the road and came under the rear wheel of the tanker, suffering serious injuries. Doctors at Sion Hospital declared her dead on arrival. The motorcycle rider allegedly fled the spot without providing medical assistance to Maina Bibi or informing the police.

The Matunga police have registered a case against the unidentified motorcycle rider and tanker driver Ram Sakal Yadav under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident and efforts are underway to identify the motorcycle rider.

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