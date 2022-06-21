Two Shiv Sena MLAs 'beaten up' in Surat, some of them 'kidnapped', alleges party MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that two MLAs accompanying the Eknath Shinde in Surat were beaten up by the police and goons under the "Operational Kamal". He also claimed that some of the MLAs were "kidnapped" and taken to Gujarat.

"Two of the MLAs (with Shinde), including Nitin Deshmukh, were beaten up last night. Deshmukh tried to run away but he was beaten up by the police and goondas under 'Operational Kamal' and suffered a heart attack. Some of the MLAs have told us that they were misled and taken to Gujarat,'' Raut claimed.

The Sena MP further alleged that they have received phone calls from the MLAs in Surat and said that they have requested to rescue them.

"At least four to five calls have been received by some MLAs of Sena. The caller MLAs said that they were being misled and kidnapped. They said that they were called for dinner in Thane (on Monday) and then taken away. Their family members have lodged police complaints about their husbands and fathers going missing,'' Raut said.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde has reiterated his demand that his party should form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and walk out of the tripartite government.

Shinde has told this to a Shiv Sena delegation comprising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's confidants Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak, who are in Surat to meet him and 21 other legislators.

Shinde, earlier in the day, has dropped sufficient hints that he has decided to part ways with Shiv Sena to chart start a new innings.

In a tweet in Marathi, Shinde said, "We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks ... Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva .. We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb's thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings."

Hinting at a switch, Shinde has also dropped "Shiv Sena" from his Twitter bio.