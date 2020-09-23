Two security guards of a Mumbai Central high-rise die after lift floods with rainwater

Two security guards of a Mumbai Central high rise died after they got stuck in a lift which was later flooded with rainwater. The two are identified as Jameer Ahmed Sohanan, 32, and Shehjad Siddiqui Meman, 37.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning, when the two security guards had gone to the basement of Nathani Residency to restore the water supply. The duo tried to use the lift to go on the higher floor, however, due to waterlogging, the lift got locked.

Police said, the security guards sounded an alarm, after which the residents came to their rescue, however, they could be managed to open only the outer door of the lift, while inside one remained shut.