Two persons detained, in connection with Mansukh Hiren death case: Maharashtra ATS

The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two persons in connection with Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran's murder case, according to the sources, the accused including a cop and a bookie have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder case. They will be produced before the Thane court later in the day. The ATS is yet to disclose their identities and role in the case.

Hiran, who used to run an auto spare part showroom in Thane was found dead at Retibunder creek in Mumbra on March 5, a day after he went missing. Hiran came in the picture after 'his' explosive-laden SUV found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in South Mumbai on February 25.

Following his death, the ATS had registered a case of murder, the disappearance of evidence and that other criminal conspiracy on the complaint of Hiran's wife Vimla who suspected API Sachin Vaze's involvement in the murder. Vaze who is suspended shortly after he was arrested in the Ambani bomb scare episode was allegedly in touch with Hiran before the Antilia episode.